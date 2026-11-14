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Good Boy’s Ben Leonberg Adapting ‘Look Out’ Novella for a Horror Feature Film
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,12 days ago
Good Boy director Ben Leonberg will next adapt Dan Baillie’s horror novella Look Out into a feature film. Leonberg will helm the project and co-write the screenplay with his Good Boy co-writer, Alex Cannon. Republic Pictures acquired the feature, backed by producers Roy Lee and Andrew Childs of Vertigo Entertainment alongside Zach Studin of AWA.