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11/12 WRESTLING OPEN IN WORCESTER, MA LIVE REPORT
11 days ago
The crowd is VERY PRO CONWAY. This is a fun spot after how he got bullied by DJ Powers on Monday for costing them the tag match. Collins definitely plays into heeling this up, trying to convince us that Conway may NOT have that dog in him. He’s “Mantastic”! Conway battles back and puts Collins away with a rainmaker. This was beautifully 1990’s Saturday Morning main event quality.