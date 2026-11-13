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Jenny Koebernick – Soybean Research Profile
8 days ago
Jenny Koebernick, Associate Professor, Cotton and Soybean Breeding, Auburn University. Why did you decide to pursue a career that includes soybean research?. Soybean chose me! I have a passion for helping growers. Plant breeding is a long-term investment with tangible outputs to farmers, and I want to be a part of that. My position covers both soybean and cotton breeding, and I am continuing the legacy of this double breeding program.