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FAA FLIGHT ISSUES CAUSING MASSIVE ISSUES FOR BIG EVENT XS CONVENTION, LIST OF CANCELED TALENTS
12 days ago
Due to the national grounding of flights (which was lifted tonight), the following announced names will no longer be appearing at The Big Event XS in Brentwood, Long Island as their flights into NYC today were canceled:. *Allie. *Carlito. *Malakai Black. *Brittnie Brooks. *Bull Buchanan. *Barry Darsow (Demolition Smash, RepoMan,...