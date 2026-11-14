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Mark Pope is practically trolling Kentucky Basketball fans with his postgame remarks
By dholbrook,12 days ago
Mark Pope is known for being an endlessly positive head coach, but there’s a difference between being optimistic and whatever that postgame press conference was. After a game in which a 30.5-point favorite Kentucky Basketball squad needed a last-second three-pointer to survive an 0-3 Northern Arizona team, Pope took the podium and delivered quotes that felt borderline insulting to a stressed-out fanbase.