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Meet Liko! This Sweet 7-Month-Old Aussie Mix Loves Kids, Dogs, and Cats—And He’s Ready for His Forever Family!
9 days ago
Pet's Color: tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Pet's Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed (medium coat) If you’re looking for a gentle, affectionate, and intelligent puppy who gets along with just about everyone, Liko might be the perfect match!. This handsome 7-month-old Australian Shepherd mix weighs 28 pounds and...