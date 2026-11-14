undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rice Football vs Tulane Kickoff Moved to 3:30pm
By Matthew Bartlett,12 days ago
Rice Football and Tulane will now kick off at 3:30 pm on Saturday after the Green Wave were impacted by the FAA ground stop. Shortly after 3:00 pm CT on Friday afternoon, the FAA grounded all planes with no guidance as to when a potential all-clear might occur. That left many college football programs in a lurch, including Tulane who was scheduled to face Rice football on Saturday in Houston at 1:00 p.m. That kick will be delayed until 3:30 pm to account for Tulane’s delayed departure time.