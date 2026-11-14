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LA Rebels 2026 Football Season Ends in Round Two of MAIS 3A Division 1 Playoffs
By Staff Report,12 days ago
The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Flora tonight to play the Tri-County Academy Rebels in round two of the MAIS 3A Division 1 playoffs but fail short to Tri-County 55-30. Tri-County would lead throughout the game but it remained within reach in the first half with Tri-County up by 15 points at halftime, 21-6. In the second half, Leake scored 8 points early in the 3rd quarter to cut the lead back to 7 points but things began to unravel quickly with Tri-County scoring 3 additional touchdowns in the 3rd quarter. Leake scored again with 1 minute remaining in the quarter to cut the cut back to 19 points going into the final quarter of the game, 41-22. Tri-County added 14 additional points to Leake Academy’s 8 points in the 4th quarter to give Tri-County a 25 point victory, 55-30. All the Leake Academy Senior Players were named tonight’s IN SPORTS player of the game.
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