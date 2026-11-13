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Pierre Survived a Puppy Mill and Months of Medical Challenges—Now This Sweet Little Poodle Just Wants Someone to Love!
9 days ago
Pet's Breed: Poodle (Toy) (long coat) Pierre has been through more than most dogs should ever have to endure. After spending his early life in a difficult breeding situation, this adorable little Poodle arrived at Carolina Poodle Rescue in March 2026 underweight and struggling with severe skin problems, infected ears, dental disease, and several other medical challenges.
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