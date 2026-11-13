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Man Throws Lit Dynamite Into Family’s Yard—Their 25-Pound Dog Does the Unthinkable
7 days ago
In a moment of pure bravery, a family dog in Lima, Peru may have saved her loved ones from tragedy. As per NBC News, security footage from journalist Carlos Alberto Mesias Zarate’s home shows his loyal pup, Manchis, springing into action when a hooded stranger tossed a lit stick of dynamite into the yard in the early hours of August 24. (Scroll Down to Watch Video)