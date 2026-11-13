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WCYB-TV 5 Visits Tusculum University, Recognizes 80th Anniversary of WGRV Radio
By Bobby Rader,8 days ago
WCYB TV is celebrating seventy years of being on the air. While broadcasting from Tusculum University Thursday afternoon, WCYB also recognized another long running media outlet. WGRV will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the company November 18th. The WCYB taped segment featured President/CEO Ron Metcalfe, news reporter Elizabeth Hagood Johnson,...