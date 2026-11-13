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Oregon confirms first case of bird flu in dairy cattle in Morrow County, becoming 22nd U.S. state affected
By Edited by:,4 days ago
Detected through routine National Milk Testing Strategy surveillance and confirmed by USDA-APHIS laboratories as HPAI H5 clade 2.3.4.4b, the Morrow County farm has been placed under quarantine while officials confirm commercial pasteurized milk remains safe. State and federal agricultural authorities have confirmed the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza...