undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Robert Downey Jr. Brings A "Powerful" Doctor Doom To Life In 'Avengers: Doomsday'
By Ayden Hassertt,10 days ago
With the release of Avengers: Doomsday (2026) rapidly approaching, more details and teasers are coming out. Doctor Victor von Doom is the newest antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sliding into the story with universe-hopping as the multiverse faces collapse. Some fans may not know what to expect when being fully introduced to the character. In an interview with pop culture magazine Empire, Joe and Anthony Russo, Kevin Feige, and Robert Downey Jr. discussed Doom.