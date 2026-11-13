undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Exclusive: Onyx Security brings AI agent governance to Glean’s enterprise AI platform
By Duncan Riley,11 days ago
AI agent security startup Onyx Security Inc. today announced an integration with enterprise artificial intelligence platform company Glean Technologies Inc. to help enterprises govern the AI agents they build and run on Glean. Onyx and Glean are pitching the integration at companies that are moving quickly to roll out autonomous,...