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At What Cost: Marquette 70, Missouri State 58
By Andrew Fleck,12 days ago
If you had told me that Marquette women’s basketball was going to lead Missouri State in Springfield on Friday night by double digits for large swaths of the game and by multiple possessions at the very least for nearly all of it while only getting four points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal from Halle Vice, I would have landed somewhere between shouting “oh hell yeah” or “you’re a liar.” One of the two, I suspect. And so, we will declare Marquette’s 70-58 victory where they had a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led by as many as 15 in the third quarter to be quite the accomplishment by the Golden Eagles for that reason.
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