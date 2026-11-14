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Boise State-Fresno State volleyball match postponed to Sunday amid travel issues
By CBS2 News Staff,12 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State’s volleyball match against Fresno State has been moved back a day because of national travel issues, the conference announced Friday. The match, originally scheduled for Saturday (November 14), will now be played Sunday (November 15) at 11 a.m. MT in Bronco Gym. The match also will be streamed on the Pac-12’s YouTube channel.
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