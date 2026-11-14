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The Anteaters make last second free throws to hand the Lumberjacks a 76-74 loss in their home opener
By Lydia Schwieters,12 days ago
The Lumberjacks fell to the UC Irvine Anteaters 76-74 in a down-to-the-wire match in their home opener at the Rolle Activity Center on Nov. 10. After a foul was given on the Lumberjacks with seven seconds left, the Anteaters were given two free throw attempts to give them the lead as senior guard Ahrray Young drilled both. NAU senior guard Aaliyah Smith had a last second shot to win the game but the ball went off the rim as the buzzer rang.
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