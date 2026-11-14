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Chatham County deputies: Four juveniles hospitalized after shooting
By WRAL Staff,12 days ago
Four juveniles were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting Thursday afternoon in North Chatham County. The shooting happened around 1:30 pm near Cole Park Plaza, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. As deputies were responding to the scene, UNC Hospital police told them that all four people had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
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