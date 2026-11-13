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Hopkins Eyes Third Gas Turbine Near School, Neighbors Push Back
By Jamal Robinson,10 days ago
Baltimore Central Business District — Weather Landmark Backdrop. Johns Hopkins Hospital wants to add a third natural-gas turbine to its South Energy Plant in East Baltimore, a facility that already sits across the street from a public housing complex and within blocks of an elementary school. The proposal has drawn backlash from neighbors worried about the health risks of burning more natural gas so close to homes and a campus full of young children.
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