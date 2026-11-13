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Gunfire Hits Holland Home With Four Inside, Police Hunt Shooter
By Trey Thibodeaux,10 days ago
Gunshots rang out toward a home on Holland's west side Thursday night, sending police rushing to the 400 block of West 22nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. Four people were inside at the time, but remarkably, no one was hurt. Now investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they try to piece together who opened fire and why.