undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern women’s basketball vs. No. 24 West Virginia: TV, streaming, radio
By Inside NU Archives,11 days ago
The ‘Cats take on their first ranked opponent on the road. After dropping two straight losses to Xavier and UIC, Northwestern women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 B1G) is in West Virginia to kick off a three-game road stretch. Up now is the Wildcats’ first ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 West Virginia (3-0, 0-0 Big 12).