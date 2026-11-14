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Aaron Rodgers Poses With Brother Jordan After Years-Long Family Feud
By TMZ Staff,12 days ago
Aaron Rodgers and his little brother Jordan Rodgers are making up for lost time ... posing together with huge smiles after spending nearly a decade estranged from each other!. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a photo on Instagram Friday showing him with his arm around Jordan at Acrisure Stadium ... where his younger brother was working as a college football analyst for ESPN.