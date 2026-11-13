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Olympia plumbing contractor White Knight Plumbing earns recognition from Meritly
10 days ago
OLYMPIA, US — November 13, 2026 — A 4.6-star rating from 106 customer reviews has earned White Knight Plumbing recognition from Meritly as Top-Rated Plumbing Company for Olympia, WA. The award is based entirely on the company's public customer review record across online platforms. Meritly is a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their documented customer feedback, without considering paid placements or promotional content.
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