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Vasser’s triple-double leads Eastern Kentucky past Kentucky State 106-59
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Drae Vasser had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in Eastern Kentucky’s 106-59 victory over Kentucky State on Friday. Josh Lowe scored 12 points and Austin Ball had 11 for the Colonels (3-1). Terin Wofford finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Thorobreds.