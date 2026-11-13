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Lloyd’s Register Joins BIMCO-Led Group to Standardize Vessel Emissions Data Reporting
By Edited By:,7 days ago
Lloyd's Register (LR) has contributed to cross-industry work aimed at improving how vessel operational and fuel-consumption data is structured and exchanged across the maritime sector. Lloyd’s Register has joined the BIMCO-chaired Tripartite Joint Industry Working Group. (Image credit: LR) LR has participated in the Tripartite Joint Industry Working Group...