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College Wrestling (11/13): Iowa dominates Bellarmine, 10 Hawkeye women reach semifinals at Missouri Valley Open
By Derek Martin,12 days ago
(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to a shutout victory over Bellarmine, while 10 Hawkeye women advanced to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Open to highlight Friday's regional college wrestling action. The Iowa men cruised past Bellarmine 44-0, while Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 27-6 in another Division I dual. Elsewhere, Iowa...