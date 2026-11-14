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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after massive telecom outage; flights resuming
12 days ago
In a Friday night update, the FAA has lifted its nationwide ground stop after more than four hours following a massive telecommunications outage that hit all 22 regional air traffic control centers. Speaking from the White House, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said recovery efforts are moving in the right direction with no evidence of foul play, though more than 10,000 delays and 4,000 cancellations are expected to create weekend ripple effects. For breaking updates and daily U.P. news coverage, visit MyUPNow.com.