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Guam’s new medical licensing law puts patients at risk
By George Macris,12 days ago
Performative legislation passed in an election year often looks better than it is. Public Law 38-107 (Bill 206-38) is a case in point. The law allows foreign medical graduates (FMGs), also called international medical graduates (IMGs), to obtain a permanent medical license on Guam without any U.S. training. Closer examination shows it is not fully in the public interest and creates risks unique to the island.