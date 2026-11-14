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Pacers 106, Knicks 104: “I’m sure Indiana will look like an all star team tonight.”
By Russell Richardson,12 days ago
Towns double-doubles and Cap breaks 30, but a weird whistle and Hoosier energy beats the champs. Daltong called it. “I’m sure Indiana will look like an all star team tonight.” The Hoosiers may have entered the game 4–8 overall and 1–4 at home, but even while weathering the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, they have another gear available to them. For instance, on Veterans Day, when they ripped open the fourth quarter with 14 unanswered points. Or tonight, when they outscored the Knicks (6–6) by 13 early in the final frame and held on for a 106–104 win.