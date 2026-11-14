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New international consensus on cardiopulmonary resuscitation
By Douglas Chamberlain,12 days ago
Guidelines recommend CPR with a compression to ventilation ratio of 30:2. This week authoritative new international guidelines for managing cardiopulmonary arrest have been published. They arise from global cooperation coordinated by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation.1 The committee was established in 1992, and in 2000 produced the first guidelines intended for global use.2 The new recommendations for 2005 are described as a “consensus on science,” and they reflect the growing recognition that different countries and regions have varied resources and needs.