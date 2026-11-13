undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Joseph, Elkhart counties handling data centers differently
By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend,10 days ago
St. Joseph and Elkhart county officials are taking differing approaches to regulating data centers. This week in Elkhart County, the plan commission voted unanimously to adopt standards for data centers with buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet, as updates to the county’s development ordinance. Data center buildings would have to be set back at least 250 feet from property lines if they’re next to homes or schools. Vibrations or concussions from data centers, the kind of sound you can feel rather than hear, couldn’t be detectable off-site.
4