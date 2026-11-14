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Mentor vs. Canton McKinley football: Cardinals dig deep to oust Bulldogs, 16-13, advance in playoffs
By Jeff Schudeljschudel@news-herald.com,12 days ago
The Cardinals made uncharacteristic mistakes in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal with Canton McKinley on Nov. 13 at Jerome T. Osborne Sr. Stadium. They squandered chances. Some of the errors were unforced. Most of them were because the McKinley Bulldogs never backed down. None of that matters today. “We...