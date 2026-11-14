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“Preventable”: Phoenix Project Brings a Free Film and Community Conversation on Domestic Violence and Firearms to Front Royal
12 days ago
When a relationship stops being safe, the first call usually isn’t to a hotline. “The folks that they are gonna turn to first is not our advocates here at Phoenix Project, but their trusted community members,” said Avery Harper, executive director of Phoenix Project. “Their friends, their family, relatives, church community, whatever those trusted individuals are, as it should be.”