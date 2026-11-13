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‘Moesha’ Is Coming to TV One
By Kandi Eastman,8 days ago
If you can hear the Moesha theme song just from seeing that cast photo, you already know what kind of Saturday we’re about to have. TV One will begin airing the original series on Saturday, December 5, at 11 a.m. Central. Thirty years after the sitcom first arrived, we’re getting another chance to spend time with Brandy as Moesha Mitchell and revisit some of those episodes we used to talk about the next day.