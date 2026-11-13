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YSU Announces Event Schedule Changes For Nov. 14
7 days ago
The Youngstown State Athletic Department has announced schedule changes for two events that are set to take place on campus tomorrow. The YSU men's basketball game against Marshall at Zidian Family Arena, previously scheduled for 6 p.m., will now tip off at 1 p.m. The YSU football game against Illinois State will now start at 4:30 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium. That contest was originally scheduled for noon.