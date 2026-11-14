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Expert discusses state effort to make accessing outpatient services easier
By Susan Arbetter,11 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul is working to make the process for people who need both mental health services and help with addiction services to be easier. She signed a bill into law sponsored by Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Chantel Jackson that would enable two New York state offices, the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), to create a single set of licensing standards for outpatient behavioral health services.