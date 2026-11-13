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Texas Bill Would Let Residents Keep Pet Raccoons With State Permit
By Natalie Petrovich,10 days ago
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department — Agency Overseeing Proposed Pet Permits. Texas residents generally cannot legally keep raccoons as household pets, but a newly filed bill in the state legislature could change that. Texas House Bill 1090 would establish a permit system allowing Texans to own raccoons, provided they meet a list of requirements set by state wildlife officials.