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Phoenix travelers try to figure out what’s next after ground stop lifted
By Zach PrelutskyStephanie DupreyMolly McBride,12 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Airports across Arizona were affected by a nationwide flight ground stop for several hours Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop on all departing flights across the United States around 2:15 p.m. Mountain time. The ground stop was lifted about four hours later, but flight delays and cancellations are continuing.