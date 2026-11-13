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The $4 million Internet Invitational might become golf’s next big thing — or another bogey
By Sam Gutelle,11 days ago
You could make the case that the most exciting golf event of 2026 involved a majority of amateurs and average joes — and the PGA wasn’t involved in the planning at all. I’m talking about the Internet Invitational, which recently wrapped up its second season by splitting a $4 million prize among the 16 members of the winning team.