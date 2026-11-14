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‘We didn’t vote against EMS’: Iowa County voters reject EMS property tax levy
By Elizabeth Schultz,12 days ago
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa County EMS will still respond when someone calls 9-1-1, but voters rejected a property tax levy meant to cover the service’s growing costs. The failed levy does not mean immediate cuts to ambulance service. EMS leaders said the funding was meant to help protect the service from rising costs and prepare for future needs.