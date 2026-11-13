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EGHS Wall of Honor Goes Digital
By egnews,8 days ago
Above: Former Gov. Donald Carcieri speaking at the Oct. 17 EGHS Wall of Honor fundraiser. Photo by Elizabeth McNamara. In 2008, Bruce Mastracchio established the East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor to celebrate alumni who have distinguished themselves through leadership, achievement, service, and character—preserving our history to inspire future generations. He purposely did not create a wall of fame, although there are some famous people on the wall. Rather, he was looking to highlight those with individuals who do honor in their little (or big) part of the world.