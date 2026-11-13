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Downey steps down as Idaho State coach after five seasons
By JAYDEN BARFUSS jbarfuss@postregister.com,9 days ago
Idaho State women’s soccer head coach Dustin Downey announced Friday that he is stepping down after five seasons, citing family reasons. Downey is leaving so his wife, Kelly, can take a newly created leadership role in medical care for women’s professional athletics with the National Women’s Soccer League, keeping a promise he made when he accepted the job.