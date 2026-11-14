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Montgomery’s Mayor Steven Reed partners with Walmart for annual turkey drive
By WSFA 12 News Staff,12 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven L. Reed has partnered with Walmart to host the second annual Mayor Steven L. Reed Turkey Drive on Friday, Nov. 20. The Drive will begin at 7 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery. The drive-thru will give out free turkeys to Montgomery families on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.