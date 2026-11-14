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WarGames Advantage Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
By Jeremy Thomas,12 days ago
WWE has announced a match for advantage in the men’s WarGames match for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown that The Usos will face 946’s Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana on Monday’s show. The winning team will earn their stable’s advantage in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.