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Climate change is accelerating health threats worldwide
By Environmental Health Sciences Staff,12 days ago
The Lancet Countdown - established in 2016 to annually assess the effects of climate change on health - released a ten year report and accompanying editorial. For the first time, the report quantifies heat-related deaths attributable to climate change, estimated at about 370,000 a year. The past 11 years have been the hottest ever recorded.