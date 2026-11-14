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HCSO arrests man for child pornography
By Chris Bernhardt,12 days ago
On Friday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in possession of child pornography. HCSO executed an Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant at the home of Tristano Gricki, in the Howell Oaks Apartments on Howell Avenue in Brooksville. The apartments are within close proximity to both Hernando High School and Brooksville Elementary.