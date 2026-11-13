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Only in Singapore and France can GTA 6 be downloaded in less than an hour
5 days ago
Have you already had a chance to download GTA 6? Check how much time, on average, it would take you to do so, as a study shows that, based on recorded average fixed broadband internet speeds across 121 countries, download times can vary by 21 times. According to Digital Quality of Life study by Surfshark, the average fixed broadband internet speed in Tunisia is 27.6 Mbps, operating at just 4.7% (21 times slower) of Singapore’s speed, which is the fastest in the world at 586.5 Mbps. Based on this and the size of the GTA 6 game (209.9 GB), Singaporeans would take around 48 minutes to download, while people living in Tunisia would take around 17 hours and 17 minutes.