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Women’s Hockey shuts out Lindenwood, 4-0
11 days ago
ROCHESTER, NY – RIT first year goalie Oceanne Thiffault recorded her first career shutout to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Lindenwood, Friday. HOW IT HAPPENED: Senior defender Emma Pickering scored 3:23 into the first period to give RIT a 1-0 lead. Junior defender MacKenzie Clarke sent a pass to Pickering who scored on a wrist shot for her first goal of the season. Thiffault made five saves in the opening frame for the Tigers. Lindenwood had a goal called back midway through the second period after the Lions were offside. Sophomore defender Laura Dyke scored a power-play...