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The Biggest News in Loss Prevention Nov. 7 – 13
By Courtney Wolfe,4 days ago
News, tactics, career guidance, and technological developments for retail loss prevention professionals. We know that your week can get busy, and the time you have to catch up on the news from around the retail loss prevention industry is often stolen away by other things. That’s why the LPM team sifts through headlines from all over the world to bring only the most relevant LP news to you here, in our special weekly news round-up—the perfect bookend to a productive week.