undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women’s Hockey Begins Weekend Home-and-Home with 4-3 Win Against Syracuse
By Via Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics,,12 days ago
TROY, N.Y. – Four different Engineers found the back of the net and Sadie Bellissimo turned aside 31 shots as the RPI women’s hockey team opened its weekend home-and-home series against Syracuse with a 4-3 victory tonight in Troy. The win improved RPI to 3-14-0 on the season. RPI struck first late in the opening period when Gracyn Mackay finished a setup from Mia Montanari and Taryn Rathwell for her second goal of the season. Syracuse answered on the power play in the final seconds of the frame, with Emma Gnade tying the contest at 1-1 heading into the first…